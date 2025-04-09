Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.92, but opened at $88.23. Boot Barn shares last traded at $90.14, with a volume of 246,066 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum set a $178.00 price target on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.62.

Boot Barn Trading Up 8.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average is $140.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,699,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

