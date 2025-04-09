Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Omaha Corp Boston Sells 12,438 Shares

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,438 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $146,022.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,438,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,808,506.56. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

On Wednesday, April 9th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 78,522 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $868,453.32.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 45,440 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $570,726.40.

On Monday, March 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 30,197 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $401,318.13.

On Thursday, February 13th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,035 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $77,877.45.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,806 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $88,676.16.

On Friday, January 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 4,405 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $48,587.15.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,907 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $111,453.75.

On Monday, January 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,317 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $149,017.23.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 16,470 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $187,428.60.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,901 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $146,426.35.

Boston Omaha Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE BOC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.78 million, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Omaha

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Boston Omaha by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.