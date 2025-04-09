Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 4,167 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $129,093.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 248,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,713,989.02. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,486 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $139,509.72.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,925 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $160,218.50.

On Monday, January 27th, Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $472,200.00.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE stock opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $48.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. Braze’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShawSpring Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,837,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $62,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Braze by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $50,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

