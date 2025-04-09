Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.70% of Braze worth $30,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Braze by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Braze by 393.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Braze by 21.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,958,000 after purchasing an additional 279,050 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Braze by 566.6% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 46,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens began coverage on Braze in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,551.97. This trade represents a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $129,093.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 248,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,713,989.02. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,276. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.13. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $48.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

