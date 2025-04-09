Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.60 and last traded at $81.80, with a volume of 816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average is $95.67.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 9,914.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 92,209 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Brink’s by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 149,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 79,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

