Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2025

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRXGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $110,205,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,870,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,748,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,882,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 103.60%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.