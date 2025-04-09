Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $110,205,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,870,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,748,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,882,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

