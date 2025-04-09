Brokerages Set TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) PT at $50.75

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TCBK

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 127.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 32,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 30,227 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.