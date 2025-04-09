Brokers Offer Predictions for Kohl’s Q2 Earnings

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a report released on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $688.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kohl’s by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kohl’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.