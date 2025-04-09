Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BTX opened at $5.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 4.61.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

