Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE BTX opened at $5.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 4.61.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
