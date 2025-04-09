Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 237,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 87,105 shares.The stock last traded at $22.52 and had previously closed at $21.94.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,492,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,527,000. Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 94.53% of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Company Profile

The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects a concentrated portfolio of US based equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies, diversified across the economy. Flexibility in the name indicates the strategy is not constrained to a specific size or style BAFE was launched on Nov 18, 2024 and is issued by Brown Advisory.

