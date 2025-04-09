Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 41526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Cadeler A/S Trading Up 8.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadeler A/S will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Cadeler A/S by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 246,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 102,712 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cadeler A/S by 1.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 219,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

