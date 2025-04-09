Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 41526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.
Cadeler A/S Trading Up 8.6 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.59.
Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadeler A/S will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cadeler A/S
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cadeler A/S
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.