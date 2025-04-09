Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Up 4.6% – Here’s Why

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.71. Approximately 1,993,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,013,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

CXB has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calibre Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 2.08.

Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

