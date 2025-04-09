California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.07% of JOYY worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in JOYY by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Stock Performance

Shares of YY opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.21.

JOYY Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

YY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

