California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.87 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,938 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Resideo Technologies worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 30,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,060,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,338,000 after purchasing an additional 159,069 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 205,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE:REZI opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.