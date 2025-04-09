California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.50 Million Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,576 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Viking Therapeutics worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VKTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,464,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $24,888,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan bought 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,946. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VKTX. Citigroup started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $81.86.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

