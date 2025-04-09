California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 17,501 Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of VNET Group worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in VNET Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in VNET Group by 237.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 210,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. VNET Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $307.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.88 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. Research analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on VNET Group from $16.10 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

