California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 48,561 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,561 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of StoneCo worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,972,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,190,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,642,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3,248.6% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,813,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 116,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

