California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,151 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,632.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,475,000 after buying an additional 851,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,131,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,807,000 after acquiring an additional 181,980 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $4,321,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,240,000 after purchasing an additional 50,441 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,982. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ BHF opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Featured Stories
