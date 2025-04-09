Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 1378380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Canada Goose Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $663.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $12,251,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $5,702,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $4,403,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 357,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 193,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

