Canadian Stocks To Follow Now – April 9th

CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Celsius, Raymond James, Canadian Natural Resources, Diageo, and Cenovus Energy are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in companies incorporated and operating within Canada. These equities allow investors to participate in various sectors of the Canadian economy, from natural resources and energy to technology and finance, and their performance is influenced by both local economic conditions and global market factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.51. 5,063,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,568,262. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $67.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $88.66. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.54.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. 3,542,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,627,556. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Raymond James stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.04. The stock had a trading volume of 749,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,164. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,480,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.64. 692,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,166. Diageo has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $144.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average is $120.30.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

CVE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,424,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189,896. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.46. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

