Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Geron by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GERN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Geron Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

