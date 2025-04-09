Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,523 Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,523 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 36,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASPN stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $409.29 million, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 2.35.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

