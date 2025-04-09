Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.40 and last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 2399494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Carter’s Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.62%.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Carter’s by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 2,112.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 80.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Further Reading

