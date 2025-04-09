Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $54.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.57.

FUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

