Centene (NYSE:CNC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.05. 940,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,459. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97. Centene has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

