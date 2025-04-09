CenterBook Partners LP Buys 139,466 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,466 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.67% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,443,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 378,394 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 217.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209,311 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,565,000. Amundi raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 89,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 58,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,234 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $899.33 million, a PE ratio of 148.41 and a beta of 1.91. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

