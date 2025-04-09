CenterBook Partners LP Has $11.04 Million Stock Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,067 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.57% of Enovix worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enovix by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $2,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

