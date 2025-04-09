CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $6.46 Million Investment in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,279,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 1.02% of Humacyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUMA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Humacyte by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 66,946 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 30.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 459.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 90,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Sebelius purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,393.24. The trade was a 121.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Humacyte Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $166.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.62. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

