CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,026,000. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.3% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $243.63 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $234.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.42.

In other news, Director Robin L. Washington acquired 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $294.61 per share, with a total value of $499,363.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,331.45. This represents a 4.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,660 shares of company stock worth $14,095,336. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

