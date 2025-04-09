CenterBook Partners LP Trims Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 1.0% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $595.37 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $711.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $722.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $1.5855 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

