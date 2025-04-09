Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading Up 6.3% – Here’s Why

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.70 and last traded at $57.85. 209,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 651,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.43.

LEU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. This trade represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,880,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,215,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $14,821,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 1,300.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 235,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 218,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 79.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after purchasing an additional 188,478 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

