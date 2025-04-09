Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Here’s Why

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.10 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52.10 ($0.67). Approximately 1,641,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,054,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.60 ($0.75).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 340 ($4.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £101.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48.

In related news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,701.11). 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

