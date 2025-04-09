Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,309 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $19,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $118.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.43 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

