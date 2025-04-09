Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $21,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,695,000 after buying an additional 313,849 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,293.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,817 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 693,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 562,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Finally, Stanich Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,895,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.05. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $109.62.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.2668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.