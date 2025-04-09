Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,552,224 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552,224 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $33,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1,145.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,000.

ICSH opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

