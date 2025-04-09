Cerity Partners LLC Sells 22,160 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,160 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $22,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Prologis stock opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.79. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $132.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
