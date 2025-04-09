Chardan Capital Lowers Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Price Target to $22.00

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LXEO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NASDAQ LXEO opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXEO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 86.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 256,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $11,307,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

