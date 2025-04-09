Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.80 and last traded at $82.03, with a volume of 1470571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.31.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHRD

Chord Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.11. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.