Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.1% of Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,897,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,429,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,932,000 after buying an additional 1,178,628 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1,007,698.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,007,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,454,000 after buying an additional 1,007,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 41,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 812,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,566,000 after acquiring an additional 810,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $274.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.41. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

In other news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.64.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

