Churchill China (LON:CHH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Churchill China (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 57.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Churchill China had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.97%.
Churchill China Trading Up 20.4 %
Shares of CHH stock opened at GBX 589.99 ($7.54) on Wednesday. Churchill China has a 52-week low of GBX 450 ($5.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($15.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of £65.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 541.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 689.56.
Churchill China Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Churchill China
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Harley-Davidson Tops Watchlists: Value Trap or Turnaround Play?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Make Big Bets on Gold With These 3 Leveraged Mining Funds
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.