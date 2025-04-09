Churchill China (LON:CHH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Churchill China (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 57.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Churchill China had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

Churchill China Trading Up 20.4 %

Shares of CHH stock opened at GBX 589.99 ($7.54) on Wednesday. Churchill China has a 52-week low of GBX 450 ($5.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($15.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of £65.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 541.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 689.56.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

