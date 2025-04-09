CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,176 Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIS. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Motco bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 567.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GEN Financial Management INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

