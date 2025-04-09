CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 722.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Down 1.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average of $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

