CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

IPAY stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.43.

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

