CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

SPGP opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $112.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.83.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

