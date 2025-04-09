CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $716,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 232,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 22,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,037 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $51.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

