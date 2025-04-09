CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,114,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after acquiring an additional 345,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,813,000 after purchasing an additional 902,912 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,154,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,089,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 578,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDVV opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

