CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,222 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 3,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASTS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.98.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.