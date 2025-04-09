CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 120.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $67.49.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
