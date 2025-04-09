CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 10,990 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,569 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 41.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144,330 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,908 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

