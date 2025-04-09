Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.07.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CGX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.
