Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CGX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Cineplex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cineplex

Cineplex Stock Performance

Cineplex Company Profile

Shares of Cineplex stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,433. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.84. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$7.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The firm has a market cap of C$601.84 million, a PE ratio of -16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,623.78.

(Get Free Report

Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.